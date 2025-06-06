Religion

Kano: Emir Sanusi cancels Sallah Durbar over alleged threat to life

Kola Oyelere
Sanusi cancels Sallah Durbar, Sanusi dont know poverty, IGP invites Emir Sanusi, Emir of Kano calls for justice Emir Sanusi II calls for justice over killing of Kano indigenes in Edo

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has cancelled this year’s Sallah Durbar in Kano, citing credible intelligence reports suggesting a threat to his life.

This development comes amid a total ban imposed by the Kano State Joint Security Command on all Sallah-related activities, including the Durbar procession, horse riding, car racing, and other associated gatherings, due to persistent security threats.

In a broadcast from his palace, the Emir explained that the decision to suspend the event was taken in the interest of public safety and to protect lives during the festive period.

According to him, “an intelligence reports indicated possible attacks targeting him during the traditional procession.”

ALSO READ: Tinubu, Speaker Abass, mourn Justice Uwais’ death

He further stated that, “As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend the Sallah Durbar. We have credible reports that some youths in the Zage and Kofar Wambai areas have been mobilized by unpatriotic politicians to attack us.

“Therefore, we urge all district, ward, and village heads to remain in their locations and adhere strictly to this directive to avoid any unforeseen incidents,” Sanusi stated.

The Emir stressed that the peace and tranquillity enjoyed in Kano must not be threatened by unrest driven by political motives.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FG gender equality, FG stipend to technical college, FG appoints Oduwole Enoh FG begins payment of five months wage award arrears FG reiterates commitment to women empowerment, gender equality
Next Article Single term of 5–6 years, titles of chieftaincy Oyo Obas Council Law, Makinde being hailed by PMS, Makinde, International Tourism Summit, BCOS pensioners Single term of 5 to 6 years for political office holders is enough – Makinde

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×