Kano: Emir Sanusi cancels Sallah Durbar over alleged threat to life

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has cancelled this year’s Sallah Durbar in Kano, citing credible intelligence reports suggesting a threat to his life.

This development comes amid a total ban imposed by the Kano State Joint Security Command on all Sallah-related activities, including the Durbar procession, horse riding, car racing, and other associated gatherings, due to persistent security threats.

In a broadcast from his palace, the Emir explained that the decision to suspend the event was taken in the interest of public safety and to protect lives during the festive period.

According to him, “an intelligence reports indicated possible attacks targeting him during the traditional procession.”

He further stated that, “As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend the Sallah Durbar. We have credible reports that some youths in the Zage and Kofar Wambai areas have been mobilized by unpatriotic politicians to attack us.

“Therefore, we urge all district, ward, and village heads to remain in their locations and adhere strictly to this directive to avoid any unforeseen incidents,” Sanusi stated.

The Emir stressed that the peace and tranquillity enjoyed in Kano must not be threatened by unrest driven by political motives.

