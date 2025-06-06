Tinubu, Speaker Abass, mourn Justice Uwais’ death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, who died on Friday at the age of 89.

In a personally signed condolence message, President Tinubu described Justice Uwais as a phenomenal jurist and statesman who served Nigeria with honour, courage, and exceptional integrity.

He noted that Justice Uwais played a stabilising role during a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, including administering the oath of office to the elected president on May 29, 1999.

“I join family members, friends, protégés and well-meaning Nigerians in mourning this respected patriot and statesman, who passed away today as we mark Eid-al-Adha,” the President said.

Tinubu recalled that even in retirement, the Federal Government relied on Justice Uwais’ integrity and experience by appointing him to lead the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee, which produced a landmark report analysing the electoral system.

“Not surprisingly, Justice Uwais led the panel to produce a critical report that contained a detailed prognosis of our electoral system,” Tinubu stated, adding that his dignified persona in and out of office earned him national and international respect.

He extended his condolences to the Uwais family, the government and people of Kaduna State, and the Nigerian judiciary, praying for God to accept the late jurist’s soul and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

Similarly, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Justice Uwais as one of Nigeria’s finest jurists.

He said the former CJN, who served from 1995 to 2006, made significant contributions to judicial reforms and national development.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihir Raji’un. I am saddened by the news of the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais,” the Speaker stated.

He praised the late jurist for his pivotal role in judicial reforms through the National Judicial Council (NJC) and his leadership of the Electoral Reform Committee, inaugurated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, which among other things, recommended the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Even after retirement, he remained a patriot. His invaluable contributions to the Nigerian justice system are commendable. He would be remembered as a foremost jurist who stood firm to ensure that the Nigerian justice system was improved to become what it is today,” Abbas said.

The Speaker commiserated with the Uwais family, the Zazzau Emirate, and the people and government of Kaduna State. He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus.

