FG reiterates commitment to save lives through basic emergency care

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has declared the Federal Government’s determination to create measures to reduce the devastating effect of the morbidity and mortality among the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The Minister made this assertion when he declared open the 5 days Training programme organized by National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) where Participants were drawn from the 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Ehanire in his opening speech through his Technical Adviser who double as National Programme Manager of NEMSAS Dr. Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa said the Basis Emergency Care rolling out is the first of its kind, and is in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

The planned series of Trainings across the country is to train Health Care workers and sensitize Nigerians and mobilize for collective involvement in the Health Care programme.

Ehanire reiterated government commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by implementing a comprehensive plan to Medical emergencies, including dedication of 5% of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) of the National Health Act 2014.

He commended the World Health Organization for the singular monumental effort to support the roll-out programme, the National Training of Trainers for Basic Emergency care in Nigeria which is the first and to be the best in West Africa.

“Each and every citizen has responsibility to ourselves, our families and the community to get the health sector on the right track, the Minister declared.”

Earlier in his speech, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Health matters and Hospital Management, Dr. Ejike Oji explained the readiness of Federal Capital Territory to assist Basic Emergency Care Programme in such a way to achieve the aims and purpose of its establishment.

He also stressed the need to continue to collaborate with stakeholders and partners to ensure that Nigeria continue to access high-quality Training to its health care professional.

In their separate remarks, the Representative of World Health Organization, Dr. Joshua Ofeli and National Team Leader of African Federation of Emergency Medicine (AFEM) Dr. Michael Ode appealed to participants to utilize the opportunity gain from the training session in other to change the narrative of the dismal indices through Basic Emergency Care.

It would be recalled that National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System NEMSAS, is an Operational arm of the EMT Gateway that coordinates the operationalization of emergency Medical Services in Nigeria through domesticated state emergency medical service and ambulance system (SEMSAS) in the 36 states and FCT with the vision to strengthen the Nigeria Health System by institutionalizing emergency Medical Services and an ambulance system with a mission to establish an emergency medical service that is effective, efficient, timely and at no cost to the patient within the 1st 48 hours at the point of care.