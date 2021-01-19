FG rehabilitates 29 roads, hands over 17 in 2020

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it has completed 29 road intervention projects out of which 17 of them were handed over in 2020.

Also, it announced the construction of 43 road interventions within tertiary institutions across the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure at the formal commissioning/handing over of 1.92km internal road rehabilitated by the Ministry in the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja.

Fashola who spoke through the Ag, FCT Federal Controller of Works, Engr Usman Yakubu disclosed that additional 12 critical interventions are ongoing to support education.

He explained that the road intervention program initiated by his Ministry was an investment in education aimed at improving infrastructures in the education sector

“It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of Infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention had taken place.

“A gradual process of repairs, renewal and reconstruction in major Highways had reached the schools,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, represented by the Secretary to the Council, Mrs Elizabeth Max-Uba, commended the intervention.

However, he appealed to the government for more of such interventions in other campuses of the law school in Kano, Yola, Enugu and Yenagoa.

Giving details about the scope of work, the Director of works in the school, Engr Sunday Bala explained that, the 1.92 kilometres road covered roads 3 and 11, the school ring road hostel A and B and the school recreational centre.

He explained that culverts and drainages were also constructed during the rehabilitation work.

