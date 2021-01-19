NCC renews approval of MCSN to operate as CMO

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), has granted approval to the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) for the renewal of its approval or licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

The renewal of MCSN’s approval to continue to operate as a CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was conveyed by a letter dated December 22, 2020 from the NCC.

With the renewal of MCSN’s approval or licence to operate as a CMO in addition to its being the largest owner, assignee and exclusive licensee of copyright in musical works and sound recordings within the provisions of the relevant sections of the Copyright Act 2004 as interpreted and affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Nigerian creators of intellectual property and their counterparts around the world are full of expectations of great rewards for their creativity coming out of Nigeria.

The NCC has further given assurances that henceforth, it would give power to the provisions of the Copyright Act in the sphere of enforcement to ensure that anyone exploiting copyright-protected works in any form prescribed by the laws is made to fully comply with the law by obtaining and paying adequate compensation for the exploited works or rights. The commission also assures that no rogue CMO would be allowed any space within the Nigerian copyright system.

Reacting to the development, MCSN expresses its deep appreciation to the Director-General of the NCC, Mr John OhiAsein, the Governing Board, Management and entire staff of the Commission for the grant of the renewal of its approval to operate as a CMO and the assurances given by the NCC for a transformed copyright landscape to create prosperity for owners and holders of copyright and other stakeholders.

MCSN has also thrown its doors open for all creators of musical works, sound recordings and other genres of copyright interests for a robust and harmonious engagement for the realisation of the greater goal of creating prosperity for all.

The organisation assures everyone in the sector, both creators and users, that there would be a fair deal for all, while the issue of playing by the rule would not be taken lightly as there would no longer be room for playing one group or interest against the other as has been done in the past by certain powerful users and holders of copyright works and interest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE