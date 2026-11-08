FG moves to boost tertiary institutions revenue through data curation

The Federal Government (FG) is set to empower tertiary institutions in Nigeria to boost their internally generated revenue through creative and legally compliant data management.

The government, through the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC), has announced training programmes for the institutions.

A statement by the NDPC’s Executive Consultant on the programme, Bolu John Folayan, indicated that polytechnics would be trained on November 24 and 25, while colleges of education are scheduled for December 1 and 2, 2026. Universities are expected to participate in the workshop in the first quarter of 2027.

The statement added that the workshop would also fulfil the mandate of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, which requires all data controllers and processors, including tertiary institutions, to build capacity and obtain certification in data protection.

“Rather than concentrate on raising tuition and heap additional financial burdens on students and parents in the challenging economic situation, our tertiary institutions can make huge income and improve their international ratings by building their capacities in managing their data that are already in their possession,” Folayan stated.

The training will also cover the obligations and liabilities of tertiary institutions as data controllers, the framework for establishing data protection units in public and private tertiary institutions, and the development of compliant data lifecycle and consent management systems.

The statement further noted that the workshop had been endorsed by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).