SSANU resumes work at Sokoto varsity, threatens indefinite strike over unpaid entitlements

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Sokoto State University (SSU) Chapter, has resumed work after a five-day warning strike but threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the Sokoto State Government fails to address its outstanding demands within 14 working days.

The union said its members would return to work on Monday, November 9, while giving the government until November 27, 2026, to resolve the lingering welfare issues.

SSANU disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ismail Bala Muhammed, and Secretary, Mansur Ahmad, on Sunday.

The warning strike, which began on November 2, ended on November 6, following which the union said it had resolved to resume work after consultations and a decision by its Congress.

It described the decision as a demonstration of goodwill and commitment to industrial harmony, stressing that the government should use the opportunity to address its members’ grievances.

“Congress has resolved to resume work with effect from Monday, November 9, 2026, while issuing a fresh 14-working-day ultimatum to the Sokoto State Government to address all outstanding demands before November 27, 2026,” the statement said.

The union explained that the industrial action was prompted by the government’s failure to approve and implement its demands despite several engagements, written submissions and meetings with relevant officials.

Its demands include the payment of outstanding arrears from the 25 per cent salary increment, approval and implementation of the 35 per cent Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), and payment of annual salary increments to eligible members.

The association is also demanding the release of outstanding withheld check-off dues belonging to the union.

It argued that the demands were legitimate, noting that similar entitlements had been extended to comparable categories of workers at Sokoto State University, Shehu Shagari University of Education and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

SSANU urged Governor Ahmed Aliyu to personally intervene by directing the immediate approval and implementation of the outstanding entitlements.

It also appealed to the Ministry for Higher Education, relevant government agencies, traditional institutions, parents and students to support efforts to resolve the dispute.

The union emphasised that its decision to resume work should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of its demands, warning that it would not accept further delays, unfulfilled promises or partial implementation.

“We expect concrete approvals, clear implementation timelines and full settlement of the outstanding claims rather than further delays, promises or partial responses,” it stated.

SSANU warned that failure by the government to meet the demands within the stipulated period would result in a total and indefinite strike, potentially disrupting academic and administrative activities at the university.

It reaffirmed its commitment to staff welfare, quality university education and industrial peace, urging the government to resolve the dispute before the ultimatum expires.