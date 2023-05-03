The Federal Government has established a national science park and science museum to provide facilities for research and development at the highest possible level in basic and applied science to the entire scientific community, and to develop results of research for economic and social development in Nigeria.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Olorunibe Mamora in his speech while laying the foundation for the National Science Park and Museum at the Sheda Science and Technology Complex(SHESTCO), Kwali Abuja noted that the absence of strong linkage among the stakeholders have adversely affected the development of indigenous technology transfer and have encouraged undue reliance on foreign technical assistance.

He said that more need to be done in the area of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the country to achieve the desired goal.

Mamora further explained that there is a need to continue to improve the business, industry and service-driven Research and Development (R&D) capacity and capability of the country.

“The trajectory in business and R&D are the main drivers of innovation including sound Policies which thereafter form good technological progress towards accelerating the goals of sustainability and shared prosperity.”

Mamora, however, said for Nigeria to make a significant stride in the development of viable science and technology parks, the government must forge alliances and strategic partnerships with all critical stakeholders, inclusive of development partners, the private sector, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), faith-based and professional bodies, youth and women groups etc.

“The financing needs to implement the science park project are no doubt massive, we must mobilize all sources of finance, i.e. domestic and international, public and private, harness the potentials of innovative financing schemes and most importantly align financing flows and policies with sustainable development priorities.”

The Minister, therefore, disclosed that in view of the foregoing, the ministry has been networking and collaborating with some strategic partners and Stakeholders in the development of the SHESTCO science and technology park at Sheda, Abuja.

Earlier, The Minister signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the science and technology park with Across Atlantic Development United Kingdom, through the private-public partnership.

While signing the MoU, Mamora, called for the urgent implementation of the project for the sake of the country’s development in areas of science and technology.

He promised to monitor the project to ensure that it is fully implemented even after leaving office.





“I must commend the initiative and the effort of Across Atlantic Development UK for this project in seeing that Nigeria has become a hub of Africa in areas of Science Technology and Innovation to compete with developed countries in the world.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Founder of Across Atlantic Development UK, David Apollus said the aim of the project was to transform Nigeria into an innovation hub of Africa, where technological equipment and machines would be manufactured in Nigeria for domestic purposes and export like every other developed nation.

Apollus further assured the Nigerian government of their commitment to ensuring that the project achieves the desired goals, adding that Nigeria will become a centre of Science and innovation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE