FG commissions Jigawa power substation after 20 years

The Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman has commissioned the twenty-year-old Gagarawa 2X60MVA, 132/33KV substation in Jigawa State.

He said the project is designed to upgrade the power supply to the industrial hub of the area.

Speaking at the inauguration of the power plant at the weekend, the minister said the development will help promote economic activities and increase revenue generation in the state and its environs.

“In our efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure in the country, the FG, through the Ministry of Power has inaugurated several projects such as; the recently commissioned 150MVA 330/132KV Kumbotso transmission Substation in Kano.

“The construction of a 132/33KV Transmission Substation at Kabba, Kogi State; and the commissioning of the132KV Katampe-National Stadium transmission line project and the new 330/132/33KV substation, New Apo, Abuja,” he stressed.

He also disclosed that the ministry has launched its Central Data Management System, a digital platform for electrification, planning and monitoring under the umbrella of the Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) initiative.

According to him, the system has led the foundation for the digital transformation of power networks across the country.

He said this is in efforts to digitalize the Nigerian power sector using new innovative digital technologies and processes that will help address many of the key challenges bedevilling the power sector.

On his part, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State described the substation as “game-changer”, saying several industries were taking advantage of the station to set up in the area.

