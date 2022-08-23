FG clamps down on fake, adulterated fertiliser producers

FEDERAL Government has clamped down on adulterated fertiliser producers in Kano State, in line with Government’s commitment to ensure quality production of fertilisers and farm Inputs which geared towards achieving food and nutrition security.

A Team from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development led by the Director, Farm Input Support Services Department, FISSD, Mr. Kwaido Sanni, along with members of the Police and DSS embarked on the sealing of these illegal outfits in Kano State.

The exercise which took place recently in various Local Government Areas of Kano State was in fulfillment of the National Fertiliser Quality Control Regulations of 2020, Section 43, Subsection 1 of the Constitution, which empowers FISSD to carry out stop sale order on companies defaulting the law against adulteration and sharp practices in the Fertilisers sub-sector.

Mr. Kwaido Sanni stated that the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act 2019 and Regulations 2020, would ensure that any individual doing the business must register with the Farm Inputs Support Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and also possess the requisite facilities to operate in the sector.

The Director maintained that most of the fertiliser companies did not want to carry out the process because they knew that they are none qualified, which was the reason behind the clamp down on these companies. He therefore warned those engaged in the illegal business to stop or face the wrath of the law.

In his remarks, the Fertiliser Quality Control Officer, FISSD, Mr. Sunday Oke during the inspection, observed the prevalence of adulterated/fake fertilizer in the state and pointed out that samples of the fertilizer would be collected and taken to Abuja for laboratory analysis to confirm compliance with the guaranteed analysis.

He pointed out that “ if any individual wants to do business in the fertiliser sector, that individual must be registered under FISSD” adding that it is in that light, the department constituted the Joint Taskforce team to go out and look at various fertilisers producers shops to find out if they producing fake/adulterated fertilisers.

In his words, “This is a field operation, not targeted at arresting people unnecessarily but to try as much as possible to get the operators to comply with the provision of the Act to enable them go back to their normal business”.

He stated that the 1st day, “the team identified those shops, investigated and sealed the shops with a view to preserving the evidence found in those shops, making sure that we come back and tell them what they are not doing right and the violation they have committed” Mr. Oke added.

He also observed that some fertilisers were rebadged and called for the sealing of the fertiliser companies.

Speaking further, the fertiliser Quality Control Officer revealed that the Second day exercise was targeted at cases of diversion of government procured raw materials, noting that there was a provision of the Act that specifies that diversion of fertiliser is an offence. Which according to him “is the reason we went to the Market and saw cases of government Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, (PFI) raw materials being sold in the open market which is not supposed to be sold “.

He disclosed that those fertilisers were meant for local NPK fertilizers blending plants in the country, revealing that it was a violation of the Act.

During the course of the inspection, the leader of Yandusa Market, Kano, Alhaji Shehu Akarami said he had been into the fertiliser business for 40 years and needs the Federal Government’s support in the area of grants to boost his business.

One of the defaulters Khalid Mohammed, of no. 18 Dantata House Planning way, Dogon- Gida, Sabon Gari Market, Kano where about 800 bags of Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PTF) were discovered, said that he is not aware of the fact that it was wrong to sell the fertilizers.





Members of the Taskforce team were drawn from the Officials of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Department of State Security, DSS, Nigerian Police Force and members of the Press.

Highlight of the event included the sealing of Al barka Agro Allied & Chemicals Ltd, Zara Limawa Kumboso LGA, Nagarta Agro Fertilizer, Zara town, Kumbotso LGA, Yendusa Market, Dogon-Gida Market, Singa Market, Sabon Gari LGAs of Kano State among others.

