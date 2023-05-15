Federal Government on Monday showered encomium on the officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan following the successful evacuation of 2,518 Nigerians including Students who constituted 95 per cent of the Returnees back into the country from war-torn Sudan.

In a remarkable feat, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo during a media briefing held in Abuja, announced the official closure of the Situation Room set up to ensure the safe return of all willing Nigerians from Sudan.

Dr. Sani -Gwarzo, disclosed that the Situation Room successfully accomplished its goal of ensuring the safe return of 2,518 Nigerians and reuniting them with their families in Nigeria.

The operation’s resounding success included the swift medical evacuation of six individuals in critical condition, all of whom have now been discharged from hospitals, while the only person remains under observation, receiving necessary care.

The Permanent Secretary lauded the students’ dignified homecoming, expressing deep satisfaction with their warm reception.

Recognizing the presence of other Nigerians in Sudan, such as recent travellers and long-established families, the Ministry has established a dedicated committee to facilitate their repatriation, replicating the successful efforts made for the students.

As the evacuation operation concludes, he disclosed that a standby team will remain prepared for any future emergencies.

Furthermore, an extensive support system has been established to assist any Nigerians still requiring assistance in Sudan, with a view to ensuring their safe return to Nigeria.

He also urged the Students and their contacts to report any of their colleagues who may have been missed during the evacuation, ensuring that no one is left behind.

According to him, the majority of the Nigerians in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have already been repatriated, with only 13 individuals remaining, and prompt efforts are underway to bring them home. In Jimena Chad and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, all Nigerians have returned, except for nine and seven individuals respectively, who will soon reunite with their families.

Notably, all 800 travellers who transited through Egypt have successfully returned home, leaving no pending cases.





He assured that the focus has shifted to assisting Nigerians residing in Sudan who desire to return home.

The Ministry has actively commenced the profiling of these individuals and has established a Committee dedicated to facilitating their safe passage to Nigeria.

While the exact number of those awaiting repatriation remains fluid, the committee has already begun assessing logistics and examining necessary paperwork.

To streamline the process, he disclosed that Port Sudan has been designated as the official collection centre, advising all evacuees to relocate there.

This successful evacuation operation stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad.

Under the visionary leadership of Nasir Sani Gwarzo, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development remains dedicated to ensuring the safe return of all Nigerians in need, upholding their value and dignity at every step.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…