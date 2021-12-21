FG adopts community-driven solution to curb vandalism

The Federal Government, through its agency, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), on Tuesday, in Benin, said that it had adopted community-driven model to stop pipe-line vandalism in the oil producing regions of the country.

The stance was disclosed in Benin, Edo State capital, by the Director General of the agency, Mr Idris Musa, at a one-day workshop on Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (DRR Plan) on the Danger of Pipeline Vandalism and the Resultant Environmental Pollution.

Represented by the Ag. Director, Planning, Policy and Research, Dr Olusola Oladipo, Idris said that the DRR Plan would be community-driven, community-implemented, community-monitored and community evaluated project.

He noted that through that, the host communities in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, would hold themselves responsible for the advocacy and protection of immediate environment.

While noting that pilot scheme had already taken off in some selected oil producing communities, he added that the scope would be expanded to all the communities of the Niger Delta.

Idris said that the scheme would be driven through the SEE strategy that is the continuous Sensitisation and Engagement of all stakeholders.

“I therefore urge you to coorporate with the government to make this project more successful and memorable.

“We must note that mitigation of disasters by promoting collaboration with our local communities will enhance sustainable development and reduce level of poverty in Niger Delta region,” he stated.

Edo State Government, while speaking at the event, described the workshop as apt and would serve as a milestone in realising the goal of oil spill control in the State and in Nigeria.

The State’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr Lucky Wasa, represented by the ministry’s Director of Sanitation and Safety, Mrs Blessing Egharevba, stated this in his welcome address.

“However, it is a known fact that vandalism poses a serious threat to the development of the State and the Country in general.

“Edo State vulnerability to pipeline vandalism is further exacerbated by socio-economic problems insecurity, remote settlements, inadequate level of awareness, construction practices ack of risk transfer mechanism, environmental degradation and low level af preparedness and response Capacities.

“Notwithstanding these shortcomings, Edo has made remarkable progress in putting in place a framework to provide the foundation of building community resilience, security awareness and response team to curtail the menace of pipeline vandalism,” he said.

Participants at the workshop were drawn from oil producing communities in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.FG adopts community-driven solution to curb vandalism

FG adopts community-driven solution to curb vandalism