Fever, rashes, syphilis could be monkeypox ― NIMR

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has revealed that fever, rashes, syphilis, chicken pox and so many other variants could be monkeypox.

Director of Research, NIMR, Professor Rosemary Audu, who made it known to Tribune Online on Monday evening said those with the aforementioned disease should go for testing.

It would be recalled that The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed 15 new confirmed positive cases of monkeypox in Epi Week 29 from 10 states – Ondo (three); Taraba (two); Lagos (two); Bayelsa (two); Rivers (one); Kogi (one); Imo (one); Delta (one); Anambra (one) and Abia (one).

The director said transmission of the disease outbreak is going beyond the present knowledge and can be contracted through mouth-to-skin and skin-to-skin.

While stating efforts of the institute in terms of research done so far, Audu said they have developed a test kit for the disease but it is still undergoing in-house validation before it is handed over to NCDC.

The professor, therefore, urged Nigerians to be more careful and reduce direct contact with those down with an illness.

She added that there should be more health screening and public enlightenment.

