Female workers to enjoy six months maternity leave in Oyo

Female civil and public servants in Oyo State are now to enjoy six months as maternity leave.

However, applications for the maternity leave are pegged at four for their duration of service.

State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Professor Dahud Sangodoyin, announced the government’s approval of the leave extension at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday.

According to Sangodoyin, the six months leave starts counting four weeks from the expected delivery date.

Prior to the extension, maternity leave in the state stood at four months.

Upon resumption from leave, the female workers are to close at usual 4 pm as other workers and not 2 pm as was the previous practice.

Also speaking, State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, conveyed the state government’s approval of the sum of N3,280,568,572.34 for completion of Idi Ape-Bashorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Junction dualization project.

