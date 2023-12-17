In a bid to enhance access to quality education, the leadership of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, led by Engr. Dr. Kadiri Oluwatoyin, is set to initiate Open Distance and Flexible e-Learning (ODFeL) at the institution.

As part of the preparations, the Management welcomed a team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for a “train the trainer” session and facilities inspection. The Management expressed its readiness to embrace ODFeL, aiming to make education more accessible to individuals who may find conventional institutions financially challenging.

The NBTE training for staff focuses on equipping them with innovative teaching methods, effective communication models, and advancements in their respective fields. During a lecture in the “train the trainer” session, Mr. Aliyu Hassan from NBTE explained that ODFeL integrates principles of open learning, distance education, in-person teaching, and electronic learning. He highlighted that ODFeL aims to eliminate barriers to education delivery, providing learners with various flexible learning methods.

Mr. Aliyu emphasized the significance of technology in today’s world and encouraged Polytechnic staff to seize the opportunity to enhance teaching and learning methods through ODFeL.

Discussing the vision of ODFeL, he articulated a commitment to enabling everyone to learn anywhere, anytime, and anyhow, using educational technologies to widen access to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This, he believes, will contribute to Nigeria having a skilled and globally competitive human resource base.

Another NBTE representative and Federal Polytechnic Offa alumnus, Mr. Ibrahim Akanbi, underscored that ODFeL would expand access to quality TVET. He urged the Polytechnic’s management to establish the necessary framework, infrastructure, and technologies for the ODFeL program.

The Rector, represented by the Deputy Rector Academics, Dr. Mrs. M. B Aliyu, expressed gratitude to the NBTE team for the training and facility inspection. She stressed the importance of the training in enhancing staff professional skills and adapting to evolving educational trends for global competitiveness.

Dr. Aliyu highlighted ODFeL’s benefits, such as flexibility, convenience, and equal educational opportunities, especially for individuals facing challenges attending conventional schools due to financial constraints, time limitations, or geographical locations.

The Deputy Rector Admin., Dr. Salimonu Isiaq, acknowledged the NBTE team’s contribution and affirmed the Polytechnic’s commitment, under Engr. Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin’s leadership, to commence the ODFeL program. He emphasized that expanding academic programs and providing equal opportunities for quality education are major objectives of the current administration.

Closing the session, the Director of ODFeL, Engr. Dr. Abdulazeez Ajao, commended staff for their patience and attention during the training. He expressed appreciation to the management for fully supporting and committing to the success of the ODFeL initiative.

