Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights and Member representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Honourable Abiola Makinde PhD, has condemned the raid on some nightclubs and lounges in the Akure the Ondo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday.

Makinde, in a statement signed by his media aide, Moshood Alli, copies of which were made available to journalists on Saturday described the raid as an invasion of privacy of innocent citizens of Nigeria.

The statement reads in parts: “The news about the EFCC raid at Signatures Club is quite disturbing. I spoke with the Head of the team. He informed me that they have their orders and intelligence reports.

I’ll admonish our people to remain calm while this matter is investigated and resolved.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as Nigeria’s premier anti-graft agency, has a critical role in combating financial crimes.

“However, it is imperative that in the pursuit of justice, the EFCC adheres strictly to the principles of human rights.

“Reports of raids leading to violations of personal dignity and privacy, such as the incident involving a former Big Brother Naija housemate, highlights the need for the EFCC to conduct operations with respect for the law and human decency.

“Please note that the agency’s mandate to investigate financial crimes does not exempt it from the obligation to respect human rights, which includes ensuring that raids are conducted legally, with proper warrants, and without undue harm to individuals.

“The concerns raised by various incidents underscore the importance of accountability and the adherence to human rights standards to maintain public trust in law enforcement agencies.

“I’ll activate the State Director of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Sunday Oyewole, to look into the matter. Any violations will be addressed between the two federal agencies.

