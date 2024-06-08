Focal Person of Alive &Thrive FHI 360, Bauchi, Asimobi Chidiebere has said that the organisation is working assiduously to provide multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to all pregnant women who attend facilities for ANC.

Asimobi Chidiebere was speaking at an event held in Bauchi on Friday to commemorate the 2024 World Food Safety Day organised by catalysing Strengthened Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE), Nigeria in collaboration with the Bauchi State Committee on Food and Nutrition.

He stressed that what Alive and Thrive fhi360 is doing is to address the problem of malnutrition in pregnancy and ensure safe period of pregnancy up to delivery as well as postnatal period.

According to him, “A&T FHI360 is working to create demand for MMS and ensure pregnant women also received the Multiple Micronutrient supplement (MMS) from the PHCs which has more nutritional elements than the current IFA.”

He added, “We are also working with other partners to make sure MMS is readily available for pregnant women in the state which they are to take daily in the cause of their pregnancy to supplement them nutritionally.”

He, however, called for collaborative action in promoting nutrition and food safety in the state a development he stressed will enhance healthy family and reproductive life.

