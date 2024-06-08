As food prices continue to soar in Nigeria, households are feeling the strain, struggling to cope with the rising costs of staples like rice, beans, and garri.

This situation is exacerbated by the Federal government’s inaction on increasing the national minimum wage, leaving many citizens unable to meet their basic needs.

Across the country, there have been numerous appeals to both the Federal and state governments, urging for a salary raise to boost purchasing power and alleviate economic pressures.

However, despite these calls, a resolution remains elusive. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and government officials have yet to reach an agreement on adjusting the wage structure, with the Federal Government proposing ₦62,000 as the new minimum wage and Labour demanding ₦250,000.