Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distributed food packages to residents in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA of the state.

The food materials were distributed through the leadership of the Community Development Committee led by the chairman, Elder Ernest Kasumu, the Secretary, Sakiru Oguntola and other executive members.

The packaged comprising 25kg of rice, beans and garri were given to 18 members of each Community Development Association, mostly the less privileged and vulnerable in the community.

With the distribution, the Lagos state government has fulfilled its promise of easing the effect of the economic hardship on residents under the Lagos State Social Intervention Programme, Ounje Eko and Eko Cares, in collaboration with the Federal government Food Security Programme.

The beneficiaries thus thank the leadership of the CDC and their various CDAs for the selfless ways they distributed the food items to them, recommending that the government should continue to make use of the CDCs for such tasks. They offered prayers to the government and executioners of the smooth distribution of the fold palliatives.

The beneficiaries commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for the good gestures while also urging him to continue to distribute such palliatives through the Community Development Committee to ensure they get to the people at the grassroots.

Mr. Williams Adelabu, Chairman Ola-Oluwa CDA in Ojokoro Joint CDAs thanked the Governor of the Masses’ Babajide Sanwoolu, Chairman of Agbado Oke Odo, LCDA, Hon. David Famuyiwa, and the CDC Chairman, Elder Ernest Kasumu for their unwavering concern for the masses.

They also expressed gratitude to our LCDA and CDC, thank you for the flawless manner in handling the food distribution to the CDAs. God Almighty shall continue to enrich your administrative prowess.

In the same vein, Chief (Comrade) M.O. Oluwaseun, the General Secretary of Ifesowapo, Ikola Ilumo CDA expressed his gratitude to the concerned authorities for the distribution of the food palliatives.

He said, “the CDA expressed amazement at the generosity of the governor, with many remarking that such a comprehensive effort had never been witnessed in Ifesowapo Ikola Ilumo CDA.”

Mr. A. A. Adelowo, Secretary, Ire Ayo, CDA, Oke Isagun in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, Lagos State commended the governor for living up to his promises to Lagosians.

He said, “We are deeply grateful for the palliatives and relief packages provided. This demonstrated the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to the well-being of all citizens. We commend the facilitators for their excellent work and thank everyone involved. May our state continue to flourish under your leadership.”

