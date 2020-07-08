FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an augmentation of N25 billion on an existing contract for the completion of the Enugu-Lokponta section of the Enugu – Port Harcourt highway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He said the council also approved the award of three different roads. “The first is Dikwa-Marte-Mungunu road for N60,273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa for N15.527 billion and the third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also for N7.643 billion.”

Two ministers including Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs) and George Akume (Special Duties) presented their performance reports during the meeting.

Onyeama said his ministry is focusing on the administration’s goal to remove 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years and therefore tailoring its foreign affairs initiatives along the line.

He said the ministry is highly involved in attracting more foreign direct investments to create more jobs in the country.

On his part, Akume stated that efforts are on to establish 774 cottage industries in the country.

He said each one is capable of creating 200 jobs in each local government area.

