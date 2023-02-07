Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has called on My Nigerians to use the February 25 presidential election to put Nigeria on a steady path into the future through the choice of a competent leader.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party said this while addressing supporters at the book launch in his honour entitled: “Peter Obi: Many voices, one perspective” in Abuja.

According to Obi “I have told all the supporters, various groups supporting me that we need people, we need all of you to support us, especially these final days to reach the end of this race.

“Nigeria has suffered a lot, this is a great country and it can be turned around. But we cannot succeed without your intervention, so as you launch this book, please be part of what we are doing for Nigeria.

“This is an existential election. I will urge all of you to be involved. If we get it wrong, nobody can tell us what next. All I know is that I always wish Nigeria the best and I know you people do. And In doing that, I urge you to be part of a new Nigeria that Dati and I are fighting for.”

The Reviewer of the book, Professor Oke Ikechukwu, said the 969 paged publication was at best a biographical testimonial with a historical focus.

He said “the subject matter is Peter Obi and that is the central point we are here. The central point of the work is that if people keep saying the same thing about a person for a long time, it must mean that there are bases for whatever they are saying.

“It must also mean that they are making verifiable claims. It must mean that the man is he is authentic and it must mean that he represents what is presented today. Peter Obi is a man with community consciousness,” he stated.

