Featuring Lyta in Wetin You Fit Do, a genius move —DJ Zeeez

Nigerian disc jockey and music star, Abdulazeez Abdulganiy Opeyemi, fondly known as DJ Zeeez has said spoken about his choice of Afrobeat singer, Lyta on his new single, entitled Wetin You Fit Do (WYFD), saying the singer possessed all the qualities he desires from every talented music artiste.

The music star in a chat with R said working with Lyta on the song was one of his highlights of the year, pointing out that the young singer is blessed with vocals and sound that many artistes don’t possess in the music industry.

The new song which drops on all music platforms on November 25 has become one of the most anticipated songs in the music industry even as DJ Zeeez disclosed that he worked hard day and night to ensure that his fans enjoy the new tune when it drops.

Speaking about his music career which has been attracting positive attention in the past few years, the singer acknowledged the support of his fans and their patience even when was not releasing songs for a while.

Asked why he’s dropping a new song just few weeks to end of the year, Dj Zeeez maintained that rushing to the studio his easy but making a relatable song that people can connect with is not something that comes easy. For him, it is not about dropping songs every month; it is about the quality of song being released.

Being his first song of the year, DJ Zeeezhis fans will witness the best of his career this year with the plans he has put in place to worm his way through their hearts and minds with his music.

“As I said in the beginning of the year that I want to take my fans on a music journey they will not forget in a hurry. This year, I promised my fans are that I would use my creative skills to make songs that will keep my fans happy; I want to take them on this journey that they will never forget in a long time. So, I’ll say to my fans that they should get ready for the ride of a lifetime with my new song, “he said.

