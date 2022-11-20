How I’m helping young people discover their talent, purpose in life —Blackp0petv

Creating contents and acting in movies on the other hand may be quite a difficult task for others but for UK-based Nigerian creative, Musa Babatunde Ohiani, also known as Blackp0petv it comes easy as he continues to make impact in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about his journey into the entertainment industry and how he found his knack for creativity, the UK-based content creator who hails from Kogi State said he has always been fascinated by the creative society and the works of many legendary creative creators he has observed over the years.

According to him, since he moved to the UK to study for a degree in Electronics Engineering at Greenwich University in Kent in United Kingdom in 2007, he discovered that he could make meaningful impact in the lives of the people by creatively engaging them and getting involved in the entertainment sector where he could communicate better to a larger society.

As part of his plan to reach out to people and support them, he floated the Blackp0petv, aimed at reaching out to the less privileged on and off the internet with the hope of making them happy. Speaking about how he discovered his talent to make people with the contents he creates, Blackp0petv recalled that, “Few years ago back, a popular UK comedian, MC Ojb organised a show where I first discovered my talent of making people happy. I discovered that you can make many people happy through different means, so I am always encouraged to do more.”

Speaking further on how his life changed as social media content creator, he disclosed that in 2019 when covid-19 was actively rampant and everywhere was lockdown with many people unhappy, “I broke out with the help of social media platforms TikTok and Instagram and became known as a comedian who can make people laugh in difficult moments.

“In 2021, I also hosted a talent show, Afrika’s Got Talent on my social media platforms to support young and encourage more people to display their talent. The show helped many of them to discover their talents and to meet some of my celebrity friends”.

