FCTA trains over 200 farmers’ associations in fish feed production

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has trained over 200 fish farmers associations in the production of fish feed using local ingredients.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday at Gbaupe village near Aco Housing Estate in Abuja, the mandate Secretary FCT – ARDS, Abubakar Ibrahim said the initiative was to diversify farming in the territory.

Ibrahim said the beneficiaries were selected based on the registered fish farmers associations across the territory.

He said the training would create awareness of technicalities involved in both household and commercial fish production in varieties such as catfish; Tilapia niloticus and Heterotis Niloticus.

The mandate Secretary who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Yahaya Husseini explained that the minister of FCT Dr Ramatu Aliyu approved the replication of the programme in all the 6 Area Councils to ensure that 100,000 fish farmers in FCT are adequately sensitized.

He said the training which is free, had assorted fishery inputs which include fish fingerlings and fish feeds to the 200 of the participants to enable them to grow their businesses.

According to the secretary, records indicate that Nigeria ranks amongst one of the highest fish-producing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa with an annual production of 1.1 million tonnes, and local demand at about 3.6 million annually, which the FCT has its fair share in the figures.

In her remarks, the Director, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Ifeoma Okeke said the beneficiaries have been well sensitised on the programme.

“We have sensitised our farmers on the diversification of Aquaculture through the promotion of Oreochromis culture, they will further be trained today on the management practices.

“Let the fish farmers take today’s training seriously and put to use the new knowledge that will be gained today. And to the beneficiaries, consider yourselves lucky and reciprocate this good gesture of the FCT Administration by sustaining Tilapia culture in FCT.”

She said the staff of the department will visit the farms from time to time to offer further technical assistance when needed.

“I am pleased to inform the Mandate Secretary that, the fish dealers in FCT have decided to come together under one umbrella – the Unified fish farmers, sellers and processors,” she said.





Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman, FCT Unified Farmers, Sellers Association, Abdulhafiz Afegbua said the training and empowerment will add value to fish farming in the territory.