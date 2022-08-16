Kwara Accord reps candidate doles N20m empowerment to widows, youths

No fewer than 300 widows and 200 youths benefitted from over N20million empowerment programme organized by a House of Representatives candidate of the Accord party representing Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin Federal Constituency of Kwara state, Hon. Olayemi Afolayan-Jejeloye.

The event, held at Oke-Onigbin, was attended by youths and women from the 45 wards of the constituency including all the stakeholders from the various local government areas.

Earlier in his remarks, the Accord party candidate said the purpose of the events was to empower his people and to encourage the youths who are unemployed to be self-reliant and independent.

Jejeloye noted that the 200 youths from all the 45 wards that made up the constituency were given POS devices and start-up grants, adding that each of the widows were given foodstuffs with N10,000 to support them.

He enjoined the youths to make judicious use of the devices to make money and improve their living conditions as well as that of their families.

Jejeloye explained that empowering the youths was aimed at arresting youths unrest and creating employment for the youths in the constituency.

He further appealed to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies to speed up discussion on criminalising vote buying.

“If votes buying becomes a criminal offence, if people are actually arrested, tried and sent to jail including politicians themselves, people will desist and shy away from it”.

Jejeloye praised President Mohammadu Buhari for signing the new electoral act, and said the new act had made the process seamless and quick, saying that the swiftness with the election results are being announced made manipulation and rigging difficult.

“With the new electoral act, the opportunity for rigging and manipulations had been drastically reduced and expressed optimism that comes 2023 votes would count,” he further added.

Also, the State Publicity Secretary, Accord Party, Mr Abdulrasheed Oloyin, lauded the organiser for the support and urged the people of the area to support the party candidate for quality representation at the green chambers for 2023 general elections.

The Isin Local Government Area, Accord Party Chairman, Mr. Aremu Olabisi, commended the party’s candidate for the gesture, saying this would be reciprocated with massive votes for Jejeloye in the coming elections.





Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Shotunde Aminat, thanked the organizer and promised to use the devices for the purpose it was meant for.