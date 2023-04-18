The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the release of its former President, Mr Okey Wali (SAN) who was reportedly abducted in the early hours of Monday, April 17, after his convoy was attacked along East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wali was the 26th President of the NBA and has served the nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

A statement by the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on Tuesday pleaded with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali and made a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

Maikyau said the NBA stands with and assures his family of the full support of the association in this trying period, even as the NBA joins in praying for his safe return home.

This ugly incident, according to the NBA boss, is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in the nation’s security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

The statement reads in parts, “We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend”.

