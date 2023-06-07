The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, distributed state of the art communication gadgets to security agencies to support their crime fighting efforts in the territory.

It could be recalled that the administration had in October 2022 procured and distributed 60 units of operational vehicles to the FCT Police Command, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,and the Department of State Security Services.

The FCTA also in March 2023, distributed additional patrol vehicles, protective gear and riot control equipment to support their efforts.

The Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the distribution of communication gadgets marks the end of the series of activities in the latest donations made to the security agencies.

Adesola, while handing over the equipment to heads of the security outfits in office, noted that the nature of threats and security challenges have become increasingly complex thus the need for state of the art facilities to meet up with modern methods of combating crimes.

He therefore urged the benefiting agencies to make good use of the gadgets provided them in enhancing their operations through effective communication.

The additional communication gadgets presented include 500 units of Hand Held Radios, 35 Base Radio, 10 Repeater Stations and 3IP Connect.

Adesola explained that the procurement of top of the range brands of Motorola communication radio and other gadgets became imperative in equipping the security agencies with the right tools.

The Permanent Security noted that the communication equipment is a testament that the FCTA was concerned about securing citizens’ lives; as well as assisting the Security Agencies to coordinate their activities seamlessly.

“The gadgets we are presenting today are a testament to our unwavering dedication to the security and well-being of our residents. These devices will enable our security our security agencies to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats, coordinate their efforts seamlessly, and gather and analyse crucial intelligence in real time.

“By equipping our security personnel with these gadgets, we are investing in their capacity to safeguard our society and deter criminal elements from undermining our peace and security.”





In a vote of thanks, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, while commending the FCT Administration for providing the security agencies with the needed communication gadgets, expressed optimism that the equipment would serve as as support system and enhance effective communication among security personnels.

The CP was optimistic that the equipment will act as buffer to their operations by helping them communicate with officers on field, he assured that the agencies will make maximum use of the equipment for the greater good of residents of the territory.

