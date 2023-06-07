Former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, declared that he is not in conflict with anyone, stressing his readiness to work with anyone in returning the progressives to power in Osun.

Aregbesola said that irrespective of what happened in the past, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must heal and jettison personal gains for the reinvigoration of the party.

The immediate past Minister of Interior spoke at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, on his homecoming reception after his tenure in the federal cabinet.

He called on stakeholders true progressive, traditional, and social institutions who believe in the party’s development agenda to rally members for successive elections.

His words: “I hold no grudge with anyone in Osogbo or Osun. My hands are wide open to work and receive anyone. Anyone who has issues with me has their reasons, but I hold no grudge against anyone.

“It is never my desire to leave any of them, but now that they have gone the way they did, I beseech you, our royal father, to plead with them. I would always wish them well and always desire to work with them.

“Anywhere I am, please be rest assured that Osogbo’s and Osun’s interests are covered,” the former governor explained.

