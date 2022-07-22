FCT Police disburse N15.9m worth of insurance cheques to fallen officers’ next of kins

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday on Thursday distributed insurance cheques worth fifteen million, nine hundred thousand naira (15,900,000).

This is in fulfilment of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman Family Welfare Insurance Scheme Policy, marked periodically by the approval and disbursements of insurance cheques.

The cheques were presented to the next of Kins of Twenty-nine deceased Police Officers of the ranks of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), Inspectors, Sergeants, and Civilian staff attached to the command between the years 2020 to 2021.

The FCT Commissioner of Police while extending his condolence to the beneficiaries of the deceased, noted that the money presented was in no way a payment for the lives and services of their loved ones but a way to show them that the Force remembers the labour of their loved ones in life and death.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, through the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, Babaji, urged them to make meaningful use of the benefits to make their life better, covering up for the absence of their benefactors.

A representative of the beneficiaries while expressing his appreciation to the Force through the Commissioner of Police promised judicious use of the token, praying God’s blessing on the command and the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

