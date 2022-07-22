Syndicate forging Customs signature to clear cargoes at Seaport arrested

Disclosing this during a media briefing on Friday, the Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Island Customs Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede explained that luck ran out of the four clearing agents when they attempted to take imported vehicles out of the port using forged signatures.

According to Oloyede, “You know that the signature aspect of the clearance procedure has not been automated. Very soon, we will be automating that aspect too.

“It’s because the signature aspect of the clearance procedure has not been automated, these unscrupulous agents, four in numbers, attempted to clear some imported vehicles out of the port with my forged signature.

‘Thanks to eagle-eyed customs officials who detected and arrested them. F our units of used Mack truck heads, one unit of used Toyota Sequoia 2008 model, one unit of used Mercedes: Benz GL450 2008 model and one unit of used 2011 Toyota 4Runner were arrested in their possession.

“It was the case with the “Machine Outside” era, but when we automated our processes, that stopped. Now, when these unscrupulous agents saw that automation has stopped the “Machine outside” activities, they now shifted attention to forging of signatures.”

On the implementation of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation, Controller Oloyede explained that “The operational processes of the Nigeria Customs Service in the year under review strongly align with the theme for the 2022 International Customs Day which was ‘scaling up customs digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a data ecosystem’.

“This is evident through the implementation of the VIN-Valuation service, a service that depends solely on the information stored on Customs and third party databases to determine the value of an imported vehicle for the purpose of determining customs duty.