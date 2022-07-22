Three kidnapped along Benin-Lagos road as Edo police rescue one

Heavily armed gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked a green Audi car along the Benin-Lagos road on Friday and whisked away three passengers whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

The Edo State Police spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, explained that the incident took place by Ogbemudia Farm, noting that the gunmen took the victims into the bush where they are presently being held.

Iwegbu said that the police had in the early hours of receiving information from its Divisional Headquarters at Okada, Edo state about the kidnap incident that occurred along the expressway.

She said that policemen from the Special anti-kidnapping Operation led by the Deputy Commissioner, Operations are currently combing the bush to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and to intercept, neutralize or arrest the suspected kidnappers.

Determined to get rid of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state, he said that the Divisional Police Officer of Jattu division, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State and its operatives on Thursday, July 21 during a gun battle with kidnappers rescued unhurt a kidnapped victim, one Mohammed Jubril at Iyuku bush.

The spokesperson added that one locally single barrel gun, one live cartridge and a cutlass from the kidnappers were recovered who dropped it and escaped with gunshot injuries.

She added that a robust bush combing of the area is ongoing to arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

