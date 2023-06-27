The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has assured residents of the capital city of a hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir celebration by increasing security in praying grounds and places of social gatherings.

The Command stated that its operatives would carry out stop and search duties, raid black spots and uncompleted buildings, as well as conduct highway and border patrols, aggressive vehicle and foot patrols.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in preparation for a hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir celebration, has reviewed its security dispositions and deployed adequate human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory.

“The deployment, which includes all tactical and intelligence machinery of the Command, supported by interagency cooperation, is characterized by strengthened visibility policing at all praying grounds (Eid Grounds) and places of social gatherings.

It also involves stop and search duties, raids on black spots and uncompleted buildings, highway and border patrols, aggressive vehicle and foot patrols, surveillance, and diversion points around praying grounds, including Dantata Bridge and Shema Filling station.

“In light of the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, wishes to reassure residents of his aggressive stance in preserving their right to a safe and serene environment throughout the Eid-El-Kabir holiday and beyond.

“Based on the operation order, the Commissioner of Police has charged all officers to ensure that no detail is overlooked as they carry out their duties in compliance with standard operating procedures.

“The CP also extends his felicitations to residents while urging them to uphold the virtues of the festivity as they join Muslim faithful across the world in celebration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…





PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…