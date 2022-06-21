FCT Police charge 150 chairmen of Okada riders association to curb jungle justice

By Lawrence Bajah, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has addressed over 150 Chairmen of commercial motorcyclists known as Okada riders in local parlance, drawn from across the FCT, over violence ranging from jungle justice to vandalization of government and private properties.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja via the FCT Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, stated that: “The recent spate of the outbreak of violence largely traceable to commercial Motorcyclist popularly known as Okada riders has become a menace occasionally playing out as self-help in obtaining justice known as jungle justice, vandalization of government and private properties, and sundry antisocial behaviours demanding an immediate redress.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday Psc on Thursday 16th June 2022, addressed Over 150 heads of various motorcycle units and associations across the Federal Capital Territory in a meeting held at the FCT Police Command with the representative of the Department of State Service (DSS) in attendance.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police charged the Okada riders to turn a new leaf, work in synergy with the police to fish out the bad eggs among them, obey traffic rules and eschew the habit of resulting in violence at the slightest provocation.

He warned sternly that going forward, sanctions according to the letters of the law will be meted on erring parties.

