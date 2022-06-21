Tinubu will set stage for younger generation to take over, says NGO

As Nigerians set to elect next President come 2023, a non governmental organization, Friends of the Society for Good Governance, has assured that if the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is given the opportunity to be next President, he would set the stage for the youth to take the leadership of Nigeria.

The Director of the NGO, Abeeb Mamud gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mamud said it is not yet time for youth in the country to seek leadership position without first uniting the country that has been polarised along ethnic and religious divide adding that Tinubu’s presidency will bring about unity that would set Nigeria on the path of genuine development.

He stressed that ” the candidature of Bola Tinubu will re-kindle hope, peaceful co-existence and the right to be heard in Nigeria”.

Mamud also decried those kicking against Muslim -Muslim ticket saying that what is needed right now is competency of who is going to be leaders and leadership should not be based on religion.

He also disclosed that the Friends for the Society for Good Governance would do everything possible to make the rare qualities of Bola Tinube known in the 19 northern States ahead the 2023 general elections.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a certified political general who has been leading the war from frontline in the liberation to entrench democracy in Nigeria. In the course of his leadership strides, he invested in different personalities, he was able to create a poll of competent leaders over the years which has confirmed his position as the indefatigable leader of the South West region,” Mamud said.

He further stated that his organization will write an open letter to Tinubu on the major issues he should give priority to if emerged the next President such as security, standard education, infrastructural development and viable economy among others.

