Kwara PDP apologises to INEC REC over allegations

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Prince ‘Tunji Moronfoye, has apologised to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mallam Garba Attairu Madami, over allegations he made against the INEC official.

Tribune Online recalled that the REC had demanded an official apology within 48 hours from the PDP publicity secretary for alleged defamation.

In a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday, the PDP publicity secretary retracted allegations made against the INEC official, describing them as misleading and unsubstantiated.

“I Prince ‘Tunji Moronfoye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary wishes to retract my press statement titled “Dark schemes of a Biased umpire”. Released on 16/06/2022. The statement was in fact misleading and unsubstantiated. Especially, where I stated that the sum of N300m changed hands. This gross error was discovered after intense scrutiny of the information released. I hereby apologise to Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq the executive governor of Kwara State and Mal. Garba Attairu Madami the Kwara State resident Electoral Commissioner on the above issue. I am also apologising for any embarrassment, inconveniences and unpleasantness caused by my thoughtless purported statement”.

The INEC official had said in Ilorin on Monday that he would seek redress in court if the party official refuses to do a public apology within 48 hours.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE