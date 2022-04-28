Police arrest 7 arms dealers in Jos, Taraba

The Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team in a sting operation, have reportedly arrested four notorious arms dealers and recovered 57 AK-47 rifles and a large catchment of ammunition in Jos, Plateau State and from other locations across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, this was in furtherance of the IGP’s recent charge to the men of the Nigeria Police Force to be dauntless in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

It listed the suspects as Hamza Zakari (aka Hamzo) aged 20 years, Abubakar Muhammed (aka Fancy) aged 22 years, Umar Ibrahim aged 25 years and Muhammed Abdulkarim (aka Dan-Asabe) aged 37 years, all males and residents of Jos, Plateau State.

It revealed that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence on their nefarious activities in Jos and its environs.

It further explained that the suspects, who confessed to their involvement in arms dealings and other criminal acts, have been identified as one of the major links for the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements terrorising the state and some other parts of the country.





It added that the investigation team was on the trail of their accomplices with a view of arresting them.

In a related development, the statement disclosed that the operatives of the FIB-IRT acting on a tip-off have smashed and arrested three suspected gunrunners in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to it, the suspects, Bello Sani, Venab Puncat and Yusuf Nahoda, all of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba, during interrogation confessed to having purchased one AK47 rifle, and one SMG rifle at the cost of #900,000.

It stated that concerted efforts were being made b to arrest their collaborators and recover the exhibits.

According to it, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, while commending the successes recorded by the police team reassured members of the public of his administration’s commitment to the fight against common enemies of the nation who were hell-bent on causing pains, tears and agony to Nigerians.

He also called for continuous support for the Police and the security community, as the Police Force under his leadership would step up its game to ensure public safety, peace and security via intelligence-led, technology-driven and robust community–based partnership for better security architecture in Nigeria.

