Faulty, obsolete meters: NERC issues fresh order to DisCos on replacement

Following various complaints it received from metered end-use customers in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a new Order to electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on replacement faulty or obsolete meters.

It said customers had complained that Meters were not inspected by the DisCos prior to the issuance of the meter replacement notices.

The new Order No. NERC/246/2021 which was uploaded on the Commission’s official website, said where there were replacement notices, DisCos did not specify the fault which required the meter to be replaced.

It said customers had also complained of being placed on estimated billing upon removal of meters as new meters were not installed on their premises.

Other complaints it received also include: “Not being able to vend on the new meters as activation tokens were not issued.

“Failure or refusal to transfer units from the old meter to the new meter and being billed for loss of revenue that is transferred to the new meter as an outstanding debt without establishing meter tampering or unauthorised access.”

However, the Commission states that Part 3 section 1.1.3 of the Metering Code provides that the Distributor shall: “Own, install verify, operate, maintain, inspect and replace all metering systems at metering points on the distribution system.

“Ensure that each metering system installed on its distribution system meets the performance, functional and technical requirements and applicable standards set out in this Distribution Metering Code.”

While stressing DisCos’ right to replace faulty meters, the Commission said this must be done in strict compliance with Metering Code and other regulatory instruments issued by the Commission.

To this end, the regulatory body said DisCos may replace faulty or obsolete meters under the National Mass Metering Program but which must be done in strict compliance with the Metering Code and other regulatory instruments of the Commission.

It said DisCos shall inspect meters of metered end-use customers and the replacement notice shall contain: “The date of inspection, name, designation and signature of the officer that inspected the meter, the fault identified in the meter, and date for the installation of the replacement meter.”

It further ordered DisCos to ensure new meters are installed upon removal of the faulty/obsolete meter adding that under no circumstances shall the customer be placed on estimated billing on account of the DisCo’s failure to install a replacement meter after the removal of the faulty or obsolete meter.

“The customer and DisCo representative shall jointly note the units on the meter being replaced and the customer must be credited with these units within 48 hours after the installation of the meter,” it said.

However, it noted that customers shall only be billed for loss of revenue where the DisCo establishes meter tampering, by-pass or unauthorised access as contained in its Order/REG/ 41/2017 on Unauthorised Access, Meter Tampering and Bypass.

The Commission stressed that DisCos are to prioritize the metering of unmetered customers under the National Mass Metering Program.

“The Commission shall be copied on all replacement notices issued to end-user customers for the purpose of conducting random reviews of the replacement exercise.

“Activation tokens shall be issued to customers immediately after replacement of the faulty/obsolete meter.

“DisCos shall file monthly returns with the Commission on the replacement of faulty/obsolete meters along with their proposal for the decommissioned meters,” the Order reads.

The Order which was jointly signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, took effect, on March 4th, 2021.

