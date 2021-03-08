IWD: WaterAid hosts photoshoot to change ‘women don’t help women’ stereotype

WaterAid Nigeria has used the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) to change the stereotype that women are in constant competition to bring each other down. Rather women are working together for mutual good.

WaterAid Nigeria invited nine women from different fields in Nigeria for an International Women’s Day photoshoot as it #ChooseToChallenge the pervasive stereotype that suggests that women are in constant competition.

Speaking on the initiative, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, the charity champion for WaterAid, said: “We set out to be intentional about bringing women together for a good cause and to celebrate each other. We invited women from different walks of life into the same room. The entire team was made of women, from the photography to the videography, to patronising women’s businesses.”

According to the organisation, the International Women’s Day was a day to not only reflect on the incredible progress and strength of women all over the world but also to speak up about the task we have to do in the fight for women’s rights.

The goal is to shine a light and celebrate these women intentionally and to consistently elevate and support women.

It added that most times women have the primary responsibility for home management which includes household water supply and sanitation, but without access to safe water, it is almost impossible to be productive and live healthy lives.

The nine women in the photoshoot were Aissatou Diouf, Modele Serafa-Yusuf, Yetunde Kuti, Kehinde Onasoga, Yemisi Subair, Lara Adelusi, Joanna Omolara, Stella Ogim, Nike Olujembola.

Speaking on why she agreed to participate, Yemisi Subair said it was a noble cause. “We have to be there for one another; so I will do anything to encourage women and to change the narrative that women don’t help women.”