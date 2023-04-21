The Ogun State Security Network, Amotekun Corps had detained Gbenga Ogunfadeke, 45, for reportedly beating and locking his two children in solitary confinement, which caused their deaths.

Gbenga, a father of three, was apprehended in Ibiade, Waterside LGA of the state, due to a complaint by his ex-wife, according to a statement released by the State Commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, on Wednesday, April 19.

He said the suspect had been abusing the kids, whose ages vary from 16 to 18 since he obtained custody of them following his failed marriage to their mother, Busola Otusegun.

The two older children, Yusuf Ogunfadeke (18) and Dasola Ogunfadeke (17), died between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode, where they lived with the suspect before he moved to Ibiade.

One of the three children ran into his aunty in Ibiade, where he currently resides with his father (suspect), and told her about their experience with their father.

The youngster claims that their father tortured and locked them in solitary confinement for more than three months without food or water, resulting in the deaths of the two siblings, but miraculously survived the experience.

Although the suspect acknowledged the children’s alleged imprisonment for months, he denied depriving them of food and being responsible for their deaths.

He claimed that the children’s involvement in theft was the basis for his conduct. He said that the two dead children were admitted to the hospital for treatment at various points after becoming unwell but tragically passed away during the procedure.

The fact that we were unable to find the hospital where he said the two kids died in Ijebu Ode or the location of the house where he reportedly gave birth to them before moving to Ibiade is interesting about his defense.





Given that the suspect is a herbalist, the fact that he declined to tell any family members about the occurrences further raises suspicions that he may have killed the dead for probable rituals