Worshippers and tourists from 16 nations of the world are billed to attend the 2023 edition of the annual World Ifa/Orisa Festival and Pilgrimage tagged Oke Igeti in Ado Ekiti.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the President of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), Oluwo Solagbade Popoola said the festival would be held between the 20th and 28th of May, 2023.

Oluwo Popoola also disclosed that adherents and tourists from 16 nations in the world have indicated interest in coming to Ekiti State. Some of those who have shown their interest, according to him, would be coming on a confirmation visit to authenticate the veracity of the viral claims that Ekiti land was truly the earthly home of scores of globally revered deities. Such deities include Ogun, Osun, Esu, and Orunmila.

This set of people, according to him would be coming to see the relics and apparatus of the deities in their various abodes in the State which testify to their mythological existence. Some would be coming for tourism while a whole lot of people both from within and outside Nigeria would be coming on pilgrimage.

Popoola stated that Ekiti State, aside from being the ancestral home of many ancient deities of the Yorubas, is a land blessed with awesome springs and rivers that have traditional healing powers. He said aside from the Osun River Source and the Osanyin healing pool in Isaba-Ekiti, another site of a natural wonder that would be visited includes the Arinta Waterfall at Ipole-Iloro.

He explained that ICIR would be leading thousands of religious tourists to Arinta for a special spiritual meditation and that the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism would be officially informed so that necessary preparations towards receiving the contingents could be made.

Speaking on the expectations of ICIR from Ekiti State Government, a top member of the Council, Chief Ifaniyi Awoyemi said the organization looked forward to a stronger commitment.

He said Ekiti State Government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, promised to assist in grading the Oke-Olota to facilitate the use of the site this year.

He, therefore, charged the host chapter of ICIR to quickly do a reminder to the Ministry so that the site could be graded ahead of 20th of May when the festival would be starting.

While reiterating the need for the release of the portion of Ekiti Government House that was the seat of Orunmila, for the optimal tourism and spiritual benefit to the State, Chief Awoniyi however congratulated the people of Ekiti for having a new Governor who is showing great commitment to human and societal development.

He said he had no doubt that Culture and Tourism would enjoy needed attention under his administration having made it an agenda in the developmental plan of his administration.