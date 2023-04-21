Lagos has been placed in 72nd position in new list of the world’s wealthiest cities in 2023, with New York, Japan’s Tokyo, and Silicon Valley’s Bay Area claiming the first, second, and third spots, respectively.

The list, compiled by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners, ranked the cities by taking into account the number of resident millionaires (rounded off to the neared 1o0) as of December 31, 2022.

It was dominated by cities in the United States and China — Lagos is the only Nigerian city that got featured in the list, with South Africa’s Johannesburg ranked the wealthiest city in Africa.

The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023 covered 97 cities across the world, using data from wealth intelligence firm, New World Wealth, which tracks the movements and spending habits of high-net-worth individuals with the work titles like Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Director.

It also considered the number of highly-priced homes in the area, said Henley & Partners, on their website.

Rank City Country No. of High Net Worth Individuals 1 New York City United States 340,000 2 Tokyo Japan 290,300 3 The Bay Area United States 285,000 4 London United Kingdom 258,000 5 Singapore Singapore 240,100 6 Los Angeles United States 205,400 7 Hong Kong SAR China 129,500 8 Beijing China 128,200 9 Shanghai China 127,200 10 Sydney Australia 126,900 11 Chicago United States 124,000 12 Toronto Canada 105,200 13 Frankfurt Germany 102,200 14 Zurich Switzerland 99,300 15 Houston United States 98,500 16 Seoul South Korea 97,000 17 Melbourne Australia 96,000 18 Paris France 93,000 19 Geneva Switzerland 85,800 20 Dubai UAE 68,400 21 Mumbai India 59,400 22 Rome Italy 56,500 23 Seattle United States 50,500 24 Shenzhen China 45,700 25 Osaka Japan 44,900 26 Boston United States 41,700 27 Kyoto Japan 40,400 28 Miami United States 38,000 29 Vancouver Canada 37,300 30 Tel Aviv Israel 35,600 31 Moscow Russia 35,200 32 Perth Australia 33,900 33 Brisbane Australia 31,900 34 Austin United States 30,500 35 Hangzhou China 30,400 36 Delhi India 30,200 37 Madrid Spain 29,000 38 Auckland Australia 24,500 39 Abu Dhabi UAE 24,200 40 Manchester United Kingdom 24,200 41 Nice France 23,900 42 Guangzhou China 23,500 43 Athens Greece 23,100 44 Doha Qatar 21,500 45 Lisbon Portugal 20,800 46 Dublin Ireland 18,400 47 Riyadh Saudi Arabia 18,100 48 Montreal Canada 17,900 49 Monaco Monaco 17,600 50 Las Vegas United States 16,800 51 Istanbul Turkey 16,300 52 Warsaw Poland 15,100 53 Jerusalem Israel 15,100 54 San Diego United States 14,700 55 Calgary Canada 14,700 56 Johannesburg South Africa 14,600 57 Scottsdale United States 13,900 58 Barcelona Spain 13,300 59 Milan Italy 12,600 60 Bengaluru India 12,600 61 Edinburgh United Kingdom 12,400 62 Santa Barbara & Montecito United States 12,300 63 Kolkata India 12,100 64 Greenwich & Darien United States 11,900 65 Hyderabad India 11,100 66 West Palm Beach United States 9,400 67 Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam 7,700 68 Florence Italy 7,500 69 Cairo Egypt 7,400 70 Cape Town South Africa 7,200 71 St. Petersburg Russia 6,900 72 Lagos Nigeria 5,400 73 Budapest Hungary 5,300 74 Nairobi Kenya 4,700 75 Netanya Israel 4,300 76 Herzliya Israel 3,900 77 Sharjah UAE 3,800 78 Durban South Africa 3,600 79 Cape Winelands South Africa 3,400 80 Garden Route South Africa 3,000 81 Casablanca Morocco 2,800 82 Pretoria South Africa 2,400 83 Accra Ghana 2,000 84 Luanda Angola 1,800 85 Dar Es Salaam Tanzania 1,400 86 Whale Coast South Africa 1,100 87 Windhoek Namibia 1,100 88 Marrakech Morocco 900 89 Addis Ababa Ethiopia 800 90 Kigali Rwanda 800 91 Maputo Mozambique 800 92 Mombasa Kenya 700 93 Tangier Morocco 700 94 Lusaka Zambia 600 95 Swakopmund Namibia 300 96 Walvis Bay Namibia 300

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE