Lagos has been placed in 72nd position in new list of the world’s wealthiest cities in 2023, with New York, Japan’s Tokyo, and Silicon Valley’s Bay Area claiming the first, second, and third spots, respectively.
The list, compiled by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners, ranked the cities by taking into account the number of resident millionaires (rounded off to the neared 1o0) as of December 31, 2022.
It was dominated by cities in the United States and China — Lagos is the only Nigerian city that got featured in the list, with South Africa’s Johannesburg ranked the wealthiest city in Africa.
The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023 covered 97 cities across the world, using data from wealth intelligence firm, New World Wealth, which tracks the movements and spending habits of high-net-worth individuals with the work titles like Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Director.
It also considered the number of highly-priced homes in the area, said Henley & Partners, on their website.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|No. of High Net Worth Individuals
|1
|New York City
|United States
|340,000
|2
|Tokyo
|Japan
|290,300
|3
|The Bay Area
|United States
|285,000
|4
|London
|United Kingdom
|258,000
|5
|Singapore
|Singapore
|240,100
|6
|Los Angeles
|United States
|205,400
|7
|Hong Kong
|SAR China
|129,500
|8
|Beijing
|China
|128,200
|9
|Shanghai
|China
|127,200
|10
|Sydney
|Australia
|126,900
|11
|Chicago
|United States
|124,000
|12
|Toronto
|Canada
|105,200
|13
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|102,200
|14
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|99,300
|15
|Houston
|United States
|98,500
|16
|Seoul
|South Korea
|97,000
|17
|Melbourne
|Australia
|96,000
|18
|Paris
|France
|93,000
|19
|Geneva
|Switzerland
|85,800
|20
|Dubai
|UAE
|68,400
|21
|Mumbai
|India
|59,400
|22
|Rome
|Italy
|56,500
|23
|Seattle
|United States
|50,500
|24
|Shenzhen
|China
|45,700
|25
|Osaka
|Japan
|44,900
|26
|Boston
|United States
|41,700
|27
|Kyoto
|Japan
|40,400
|28
|Miami
|United States
|38,000
|29
|Vancouver
|Canada
|37,300
|30
|Tel Aviv
|Israel
|35,600
|31
|Moscow
|Russia
|35,200
|32
|Perth
|Australia
|33,900
|33
|Brisbane
|Australia
|31,900
|34
|Austin
|United States
|30,500
|35
|Hangzhou
|China
|30,400
|36
|Delhi
|India
|30,200
|37
|Madrid
|Spain
|29,000
|38
|Auckland
|Australia
|24,500
|39
|Abu Dhabi
|UAE
|24,200
|40
|Manchester
|United Kingdom
|24,200
|41
|Nice
|France
|23,900
|42
|Guangzhou
|China
|23,500
|43
|Athens
|Greece
|23,100
|44
|Doha
|Qatar
|21,500
|45
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|20,800
|46
|Dublin
|Ireland
|18,400
|47
|Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|18,100
|48
|Montreal
|Canada
|17,900
|49
|Monaco
|Monaco
|17,600
|50
|Las Vegas
|United States
|16,800
|51
|Istanbul
|Turkey
|16,300
|52
|Warsaw
|Poland
|15,100
|53
|Jerusalem
|Israel
|15,100
|54
|San Diego
|United States
|14,700
|55
|Calgary
|Canada
|14,700
|56
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|14,600
|57
|Scottsdale
|United States
|13,900
|58
|Barcelona
|Spain
|13,300
|59
|Milan
|Italy
|12,600
|60
|Bengaluru
|India
|12,600
|61
|Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|12,400
|62
|Santa Barbara & Montecito
|United States
|12,300
|63
|Kolkata
|India
|12,100
|64
|Greenwich & Darien
|United States
|11,900
|65
|Hyderabad
|India
|11,100
|66
|West Palm Beach
|United States
|9,400
|67
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Vietnam
|7,700
|68
|Florence
|Italy
|7,500
|69
|Cairo
|Egypt
|7,400
|70
|Cape Town
|South Africa
|7,200
|71
|St. Petersburg
|Russia
|6,900
|72
|Lagos
|Nigeria
|5,400
|73
|Budapest
|Hungary
|5,300
|74
|Nairobi
|Kenya
|4,700
|75
|Netanya
|Israel
|4,300
|76
|Herzliya
|Israel
|3,900
|77
|Sharjah
|UAE
|3,800
|78
|Durban
|South Africa
|3,600
|79
|Cape Winelands
|South Africa
|3,400
|80
|Garden Route
|South Africa
|3,000
|81
|Casablanca
|Morocco
|2,800
|82
|Pretoria
|South Africa
|2,400
|83
|Accra
|Ghana
|2,000
|84
|Luanda
|Angola
|1,800
|85
|Dar Es Salaam
|Tanzania
|1,400
|86
|Whale Coast
|South Africa
|1,100
|87
|Windhoek
|Namibia
|1,100
|88
|Marrakech
|Morocco
|900
|89
|Addis Ababa
|Ethiopia
|800
|90
|Kigali
|Rwanda
|800
|91
|Maputo
|Mozambique
|800
|92
|Mombasa
|Kenya
|700
|93
|Tangier
|Morocco
|700
|94
|Lusaka
|Zambia
|600
|95
|Swakopmund
|Namibia
|300
|96
|Walvis Bay
|Namibia
|300
