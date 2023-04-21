A carpenter, Michael Agosu, disclosed to the Ogun state police force that he beats his wife to stupour because she denied him sex.

The father of four, who was detained on Thursday, April 20, stated that he b£ats his wife, Kafiat, to who they have been married for 14 years, because she refuses him sex.

“We have been together for over 14 years and have four children. It was only my grandmother who was aware of the marriage. My parents were not aware. After I gave birth to my first child, I went to see my father before he passed on.”

My husband is from Cotonou. “He works as a carpenter in the Mushin area of Lagos.”

After his arrest, he remarked, “My wife always demands money.” She refuses to let me touch her. She wears pants at night to keep us from having sex. “She puts her trousers on after one round when she allows me to have her.”

“I am not happy with the domestic violence,” Kafiat stated as he described what happened. Please, before he kills me, the government should help me. He beat me up even while I was pregnant with our first kid.

The event today occurred at about 11 a.m. When my husband returned from work, I was washing clothes, and he threatened to beat me to death.

He used wood and iron to hit me in the eye before I realized what was happening. He kept hitting me even while I was bleeding.