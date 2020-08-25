Fani-Kayode’s attack on Daily Trust reporter totally unacceptable ―NUJ

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Tuesday, came hard on Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over his attack on the Cross River State correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles, who asked him a question which he felt was embarrassing.

In a statement personally signed by the National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the union said Fani Kayode had exposed himself the more as an intolerant and unstable person who would not want his activities closely scrutinised by the media.

The NUJ further condemned the gangster-like outburst by Chief Kayode against the correspondent of the newspaper, saying his actions were dishonourable.

It will be recalled that Fani-Kayode at a press conference assaulted the journalist and threatened him for daring to ask such a question.

According to the NUJ statement: “It is instructive to remind the likes of Fani Kayode that it is the constitutional right of journalists to monitor and keep a check on people and institutions in power.

“By delving into politics and holding political office, Fani Kayode is very conversant with the watchdog role of the media.

“For him to have embarked on an assessment of projects in some states, even though we are yet to be told under what platform, he is doing so, it is proper for the media to hold him to account for his actions and decisions.”

The NUJ added that, “His reaction was totally unacceptable, dishonourable and reprehensible and we demand retraction of his untoward, irritating and awkward utterances which negate simple decorum and civility.

“We are more shocked that the same Kayode who had in recent times, used his social media handles to call leaders to account is at the same time attacking a journalist for a simple demand for him to unmask those behind his nationwide tour. He had already visited six states. This is indeed, terribly disappointing.”

