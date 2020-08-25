Oyo govt to give more support to manufacturers

To mitigate the effect of COVID-9 on industries, the Oyo State government has stated that more support will be given to manufacturers in the state.

This was revealed by the Oyo State Commissioner for commerce and industry, Hon Adebisi Adeniyi, during the 37th annual general meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti states branch Zone, in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The event which was held via Zoom was attended by government officials, executives of MAN and representatives of the member companies.

Adeniyi said the current administration of the state has been making efforts towards ensuring that the economic environment is conducive for business.

The commissioner, who was represented by Oyesola Oyedele, said ”that the Seyi Makinde led administration has a prospect of taking Oyo from poverty to prosperity with an expanded autonomy as one of the priority areas.

”Let me emphasize that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration is determined to aggressively revive the economy of Oyo State using the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as pivot’.’

The chairman, MAN, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, Zone, Mr Samuel Kolawole, in his remarks, explained that the major challenges faced by manufacturers across the zone include the inability of the government to harmonise its taxes and also the insensitive appointment of consultants.

He, however, appealed to the state government on the advocation of policies favourable to industries, for the survival of industries.

”Our association has continued to advocate for favourable policies from the state governments towards ensuring ease of doing business in the region’.’

