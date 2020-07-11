Famous Indian actor, Amitar Bachchan, tests positive for coronavirus

Famous Indian veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to Mirror of UK, the actor, 77, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and to urge anyone who had been in contact with him recently to get tested themselves.

He wrote: “I have tested CCOVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

His concerned fans rushed to wish him a quick recovery.

One replied: “Get well soon Ajoba Praying for your recovery.”

“Get Well Soon @SrBachchan Sir,” another penned.

A third wrote: “Take care of yourself @SrBachchan sir, all will be well and whole india loves you including my idol @sidharth_shukla. Prayers for your speedy recovery.”

The veteran actor was last seen on screen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulano Sitabo.

The film, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, was due to be released in cinemas before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It was released on Amazon Prime Video instead.

Amitabh is also a film producer, television host and former politician.

He rose to fame in the 1970s thanks to his roles in Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.

He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors to ever come out of Indian cinema.

His acting roles have won him numerous accolades over the years.

