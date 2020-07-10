IGP orders mobile police commanders to replace men posted to EFCC offices

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, directed the immediate replacement of all policemen posted from the police mobile force to serve at offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) nationwide.

The directive which was contained in a signal signed by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to Police Mobile Force Squadrons one to 79, and copied to the IGP, the Force Secretary and Commissioners of Police of all the state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ordered the withdrawal of the policemen. It also directed that the number withdrawn to be replaced with the exact number of new operatives.

A source explained that the directive from the AIG in charge of the Police Mobile Force was directed at policemen serving, for instance, as guards in the commission’s various offices and not directed at other officers seconded to the EFCC as investigators.

The signal also directed that only EFCC staff be allowed into the commission’s premises.