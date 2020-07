Nigeria records 575 COVID-19 cases, total now 31,323

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 575 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 31,323.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“On the 10th of July 2020, 575 new confirmed cases and 20 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 31323 cases have been confirmed, 12795 cases have been discharged and 709 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 575 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(224), Oyo(85), FCT(68), Rivers(49), Kaduna(39), Edo(31), Enugu(30), Delta(11), Niger(10), Katsina(9), Ebonyi(5), Gombe(3), Jigawa(3), Plateau(2), Nassarawa(2), Borno(2), Kano(1), Abia(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 12,051 10,140 1,764 147 FCT 2,433 1,665 733 35 Oyo 1,689 745 925 19 Edo 1,593 607 929 57 Delta 1,348 863 454 31 Rivers 1,343 450 847 46 Kano 1,303 221 1,030 52 Ogun 1,063 336 705 22 Kaduna 946 312 622 12 Katsina 655 191 441 23 Ondo 606 462 124 20 Borno 586 96 455 35 Gombe 527 119 387 21 Bauchi 519 8 498 13 Ebonyi 508 5 497 6 Plateau 499 241 242 16 Enugu 469 192 263 14 Abia 402 134 265 3 Imo 359 290 61 8 Jigawa 321 2 308 11 Kwara 311 131 168 12 Bayelsa 299 128 153 18 Nasarawa 238 117 113 8 Osun 212 121 84 7 Sokoto 153 2 135 16 Niger 135 20 108 7 Akwa Ibom 134 60 71 3 Benue 121 80 35 6 Adamawa 100 22 71 7 Anambra 93 19 65 9 Kebbi 86 16 63 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 62 3 51 8 Ekiti 46 4 40 2 Taraba 27 16 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2 Cross River 5 1 3 1

