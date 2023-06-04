The Oyo State government has announced the constitution of new excos for the Park Management System (PMS) in the state, with Mr Tomiwa Omolewa as Chairman.

This is just as the state government ordered the reopening of the parks which had been under lock and key following the dissolution of the PMS Disciplinary Committee led by Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi

The new Chairman, Omolewa was among personalities who pledged their support for the state government’s new plan on transport management at last week’s stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The stakeholders’ meeting, among others, had agreed to the imperativeness of a reorganisation of the PMS as well as need for appointment an Interim Management Committee for transport management in the State.

The latest development on transport management in the State was conveyed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo Governor, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju, on Sunday.

Also contained in the statement was the appointment of Mr Kasali Lawal as PMS secretary in the State.

The new management team announced by the government on Sunday comprises of members from all the major factions in the transport union.

Apart from the chairman and secretary, other members of the management include Alhaji Tajudeen Jimoh, Deputy Chairman; Kamardeen Idowu, Treasurer; Tirimisiyu Olowoposi, Financial Secretary; Abass Amolese, Organising Secretary; and Alhaji Hamidu Mustapha Were, Auditor.

Others are Alhaji Abideen Ejiogbe, First Vice Chairman; Ganiyu Mojeed, First Trustee; Alhaji Musa Alubankudi, Second Trustee, Alhaji Rahman Akinsola Tokyo, Second Auditor; and Alhaji Wasiu Emiola, Public Relations Officer.

Speaking after the announcement, the new PMS chairman, Tomiwa Omolewa, said he would work towards ensuring peace across the state.

He said: “I thank Governor Seyi Makinde for counting me worthy of this position. I use this opportunity to assure the people of Oyo State and the government that there will be a difference in our attitude to work.”

“I promise that the people will notice a significant difference in our operations as we assume office.”

It will be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde, hours after he was sworn in for a second term in office, ordered the dissolution of the disciplinary committee of the PMS led by Mr Mukaila Lamidi popularly called Auxiliary.