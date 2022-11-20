Family begs Lagos Govt for coroner inquest on dead son

The family of a Lagos businessman and hotelier, late Alaba Bakare, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to order a coroner inquest to ascertain the actual cause of death of their son as part of efforts to get justice.

They are also asking the governor to order the release of the autopsy report conducted on the body of the deceased at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) since January 24, 2022, for judicial proceedings into the matter.

The family made the appeal through the father of the deceased, Chief Olufemi Bakare, in accordance with an August 23, 2022 order made by Justice Adeyinka Adeyemi of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja for coroner proceedings into the matter in a suit brought against the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the state Director of Public Prosecution, the Inspector General of Police and four others.

Other applicants alongside Chief Bakare are Akinjide Bakare and Taiwo Bakare, who jointly stated that they have made efforts to get the report of the autopsy through the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chief Medical examiner LASUTH without success.

Bakare said that all his letters, including acknowledged copies, were returned to him without reason, adding that so many things remain unclear in the investigation of the death of the late Managing Director of Bama Hotels and Suits and contents of the legal advice issued by the DPP with number LJP/HOM/2022/41 dated April 29, 2022 which recommended the prosecution of the wife of the deceased, Motunrayo Bakare for the offence of ‘grievous harm’ and the discharge of three other suspects.

He noted that this was done despite that many eyewitnesses wrote otherwise in their written statements made to the police, including that of the first child of the deceased, late Elizabeth Bakare.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He also raised a number of questions against the criminal charge recommended to be brought against the wife of the deceased who in the legal advice allegedly confessed and admitted to using hot iron on the deceased mouth, nose neck and chest.





They called for a review of the legal advice which they believe did not give consideration to a number of statements made to the detectives at the Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba and listed these to include the medical report issued by the All Souls Hospital, Agege which was addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), SCID acknowledged by the Police on February 4, 2022.

He said the DPP advice made no reference to the existence of the medical report where Dr U.E. Abraham, a medical officer in the hospital stated “patient was brought in dead.”

He said such a medical report ought not to be set aside by any public officer as it was forwarded to the DCP for official reasons and not in secrecy.