Lady allegedly stabs 21-year-old boyfriend to death in Lagos

A 21-year-old man, Sadiq Owolabi was on Sunday allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The incident happened around Oba Amusa Street, Agungi within the jurisdiction of Ilasan Divisional Police Station.

The girlfriend, Esther Paul has been arrested by the police and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

The image maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

According to the police image maker, “though the cause of the disagreement that led to the killing was yet to be ascertained, but the deceased was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife.

A senior police officer at Ilasan police station told Tribune Online that the stepfather of the deceased Sadiq, Kazeem Obafunso reported the incident at the police station.

According to the officer, a patrol team from Ilasan Division was detailed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, where the injured was quickly rushed to Evercare Hospital, Lekki, where the deceased was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Hundeyin stated that the body of the late Sadiq has been deposited at the IDH mortuary for autopsy and added that the case would be transferred to the SCID, Panti for further investigation.

